Family member charged with murder after woman found dead in Courtenay, B.C.

RCMP have taken a man into custody after an 80-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Courtenay, B.C., early Sunday morning.

Comox Valley RCMP were called to the scene around 5:40 a.m. by paramedics, who were initially called to the home in the 1000-block of 26th Street for reports of a person in medical distress.

After paramedics arrived, they contacted police for "what they believed was a homicide," police said in a statement Monday.

Mounties arrived and a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

CTV News has learned that the man is a family member of the deceased, though police have only publicly said that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder and remained in police custody Monday.

"Investigators are still in the area gathering evidence today and (are) being assisted by the North Island Integrated Forensic Identification Section,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement.

"They will be diligently working on this to determine the series of events leading to this tragedy."

Mounties believe this was an isolated incident that there is no ongoing risk to the public.