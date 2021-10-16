Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
The Justice for Jackie walk will begin at noon on 18th Avenue S.W., near the location where Jackie Crazy Bull was attacked on July 11, 2007.
According to reports, Crazy Bull was seated on a bench when a vehicle pulled up to the curb. Several people got out and attacked her.
Crazy Bull, who was a mother of nine children, suffered multiple stab wounds and later died at the scene, near 17th Avenue and 11th Street S.W.
Police have not made any arrests in the case so far.
The walk will include drumming, songs, prayers, speeches and a special dance from one of Crazy Bull's sons.
-
'Pair beer with farm fresh food': Province gives OK for craft brewers to sell in farm marketsFor five years, craft brewers in Ontario have been asking for access to sell in the more than 180 local farmers markets. They've finally have been granted their wish.
-
Elmvale Food Bank building renamed after charity's founderAs of Saturday, the Elmvale and District Food Bank building has a new name.
-
Woman found unconscious and bleeding in Chilliwack after apparent hit-and-run, police sayMounties in Chilliwack are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman unconscious and bleeding in a ditch earlier this week to come forward.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fireCommunity members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
-
New mountain bike trails open in North BayAfter two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'
-
Mythic art from around the world on display at Edmonton festivalBack for its ninth iteration, the Thousand Faces Festival is thrilling audiences this weekend.
-
Dancing witches take over Blind RiverThe town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
Barrie Fair's demolition derby a smash hitA rainy Saturday didn't deter those seeking demolition derby action.
-