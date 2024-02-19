Family mourns death of EMDC inmate

Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

A number of online posts have identified the victim as Bryan Michael Myers.

London police said emergency responders were called to EMDC around 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man in medical distress.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of his death hasn’t been released.

The London Police Service Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Ontario Coroner’s Office with the investigation.

There have been 22 reported deaths at EMDC in the last 25 years.