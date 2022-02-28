Family near Englehart loses home to landslide along the Blanche River

A family from the Township of Evanturel is in shock after a terrifying day this past weekend. They awoke around 8 a.m. Sunday when they heard their house make a ground cracking sound. Within two hours, a portion of the dwelling had been swallowed by a landslide into the Blanche River.

The Laurila family say their home and property was a dream come true. Situated on five acres of property--about two-hundred and fifty feet from the river--they said it was a perfect place to raise their three children, their chickens and run their two horses and two dogs.

But Sunday morning, when the father looked out the window, he saw trees near the river had moved and a horse shelter was gone.

“He just started screaming, everybody get dressed, get out. I was in the basement at the time. It just eroded within hours, just a big snap. The floor was gone and half the house... it's gone," said Kimberly Laurila.

Laurila said the house was built over forty years ago and they've been living there for almost a decade. Now they're displaced and officials have it roped off, deeming it unsafe.

“Our whole life is now in a hole. None of my kids quill have any of their pictures from birth on up or any artwork. My four year old found a piece of artwork that was still in her school bag that we grabbed on the way out. It’s the only thing I have," said Laurila.

They've had to move to Kirkland Lake to live with family and they're grateful for all the help they've been receiving from a 'Go Fund Me' account and from others.

"People who've donated...it means a lot."

They're waiting to find out from their insurance company if they'll receive any compensation.

“We’ve been told before, if the earth moves, it’s not covered by insurance," said Laurila.

The Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police posted a warning about open water on the Blanche River and Township officials are aware of the situation.

In an email to CTV News Northern Ontario from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, the Acting Media and Issues Advisor, Morgan Kerekes wrote:

“The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) became aware of the incident you are referring to through third hand information received on February 27, 2022.

“NDMNRF staff will be visiting the area to observe what has happened and will closely monitor river flow for any potential impacts to spring freshet.“

Similar events have occurred along the Blanche River in the past, although not all events have impacted buildings or structures.

For more information on landslides, please visit the Ontario government website.