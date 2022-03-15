Family of 21-year-old woman found dead in northern Alberta searches for answers

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

A family in the area of Lac la Biche, Alta., is mourning and looking for answers after the death of their 21-year-old daughter.

Tytiana Janvier was seen for the last time by her family on March 9 when she went to town to try and take a shower, as her home just outside the town does not have running water.

"She never came back," her mother, Tavia, told CTV News Edmonton.

"She usually texts me saying goodnight or else, 'I'm at this place,' and she'll let me know where," Tavia added. "I just knew something was funny because she didn't text or anything."

Later that evening, Tavia said Mounties came to her home and said they found a body that looked like her daughter.

"I had to give them a description of what she was wearing," Tavia said.

When she saw her daughter's body, Tavia said it looked like she had been strangled.

"She was hog-tied," Tavia described. "Her feet and hands were behind her. And she was bloated. She was choked."

'I REALLY DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON'

On Monday, when CTV News spoke with Tytiana's mother, the RCMP would not identify the victim and told CTV News that more information about the case would be released in the coming days.

A day later, Mounties said they were investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman from Lac la Biche, and that an autopsy was scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

"I haven't heard from police," the mother said. "I really don't know what's going on."

However, Tavia believes a man her daughter went to see before she died has been arrested.

"We went to this guy's place and we asked him, she was there," Tavia said. "And he said, 'No, she left 9:30 last night. I don't know where. She said she's going back.' And I was like, 'Well, she never came back.' He said, 'She's not here. I don't know where she is.'"

'SHE'S GOING TO BE MISSED'

Despite the circumstances, the Janvier family is finding hope in her memory and support from the community.

Sunday evening, a public vigil was held where Tavia says more than 200 people attended in solidarity with her family. Another vigil is planned for Tuesday night.

"My baby, she's very, very well known," Tavia said. "She has a big family here and she touches a lot of people's hearts. She was so precious."

"She's going to be missed."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon