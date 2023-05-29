Family of 23-year-old South Asian man 'very concerned' after he didn't come home from night out in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police are asking the public for help locating a man who was reported missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver last week.

Police say 23-year-old Suleiman Khawar went to Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow streets on the night of May 25 and last contacted his family around midnight to tell him he was coming home.

However, Khawar never showed up and his family is very concerned for his well being, according to a statement the Vancouver Police Department issued Saturday.

Police described Khawar as a South Asian man who is six feet tall and has a slim build, short black hair, a beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt over a white T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information—or who saw Khawar in Vancouver’s downtown core on Thursday night or early Friday morning—to contact VPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca.

Khawar is the second South Asian man to go missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver in the last month, though there is no indication that the disappearances are related.

Four weeks prior to Khawar’s disappearance, on April 29, Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal went missing after a night out with friends inside Vancouver’s Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations.

The 36-year-old's body was discovered in False Creek on May 18.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and the cause of Ikbal's death has yet to be determined, according to Vancouver police, who have launched their own investigation into the fatality.