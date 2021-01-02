A family of four is dead after a helicopter crashed in a northern Alberta field on New Year's Day, RCMP say.

Spirit River RCMP say they responded to a signal from an emergency location transmitter in the Birch Hill County area, about 100 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie, around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.

A representative from the Tranportation Safety Board told CTV News the helicopter's flight path is unknown and it's not clear from where it departed or to where it was destined.

Fire Chief Tom Morgan of Birch Hills County said he was among the first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash that killed four people.

He found the helicopter resting in a wide-open crop field with no survivors, he said.

“Right now, the Birch Hills County fire department and Birch Hills county as a whole, our hearts go out to the family and friends who've lost loved ones in this tragic incident,” Morgan said.

Mounties found the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in a farmer's field near Range Road 10 and Township Road 771.

All four occupants, said by police to be two adults and two children, were killed in the crash.

Mounties have secured the area and are awaiting TSB and Occupational Health and Safety investigators to arrive later Saturday afternoon.

With a file from the Canadian Press