Family of 5 escapes Saskatoon house fire

The sound of a person coughing as smoke filled the house helped a Saskatoon family safely escape an overnight fire.

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Shaftsbury Place at 2:15 a.m., according to a news release.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, a family of five had managed to clear out of the four-level split home after they were awoken by the coughs, SFD says.

Fire has been visible in the living room and a parent jumped out a window and used a ladder to help the other four family members — including three children — exit the burning home, according to SFD.

They were taking shelter in the backyard when the fire crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 2:43 a.m., SFD said.

The department believes the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit serving a six-plug power block connected to a living room outlet.

The fire department noted there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

"Two adults and three children were lucky to escape with light smoke inhalation," SFD said in the release.

"Please take this as an opportunity to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. If you don't have smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, install them immediately."

The blaze resulted in an estimated $200,000 in damage, according to SFD.