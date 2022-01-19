Family of 6 mistakenly targeted in Calgary home invasion

A Calgary family of six is recovering after being terrorized during an armed home invasion that targeted the wrong residence.

The family was at their home about noon on Sunday in the southeast community of McKenzie Towne when two men armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a conducted energy weapon suddenly burst inside demanding money, drugs and jewelry, police said in a release.

The men tied up two adults with zip ties and duct tape and confined four children in a separate room. They then used the conducted energy weapon on the adults who were tied up while threatening their lives and threatening to harm the children.

One of the tied up adults was then able to dial 911 on their cell phone and left the line open so dispatchers could hear what was happening.

Police arrived soon after and two men were arrested. The two adults were treated by EMS and none of the children were harmed.

"What normally would have been an uneventful Sunday afternoon turned out to be a traumatizing experience for an innocent family," said Staff Sgt. Krista Ryan.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of one of the victims, police were able to quickly intervene and resolve a dangerous situation that could have turned out worse. The family is now safe and have been put in touch with the necessary supports and resources to help them recover from this horrific incident."

Police seized a loaded GSG-16 .22 calibre semi-automatic riffle and a handheld Taser.

Tyler Justin Kowal, 34, of Winnipeg, and Jessie Leslie Lunan, 32, of Surrey, B.C., are charged with one count each of:

Break-and-enter;

Wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

Possession of a dangerous weapon;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a loaded prohibited weapon;

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and;

Two counts of possession of unauthorized weapons.

Kowal was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an unrelated offence.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.