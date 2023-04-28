Family of bears living at Thetis Lake park, conservation officers warn

Visitors to Thetis Lake Park are being warned that a family of bears has taken up residence at the recreational site.

The Capital Regional District has put up signs at the park warning of the bear presence.

Community members say the family includes cubs.

Cynthia Charleigh says her husband spotted the bears on Thursday evening around 6:50 p.m. near the entrance of the dog park area.

"You could hear the babies a tiny bit from there, but they were both not even a minute up the trail," she said.

"That trail takes you along the side of the highway, goes to behind Millstream [Village Shopping Area]," said Charleigh.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it is aware of the bears in the park.

At this time, conservation officers are not planning on taking any action, and the service is hopeful that the bears will move away from the dog park area on their own.

Conservation officer Rick Dekelver recommends that everyone keep their dogs on a leash while at the park in the meantime.

Anyone who has an encounter with the bears is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-887-952-7277.

In many #crdParks, you share natural areas with large carnivores like bears, cougars & wolves. Help reduce human-wildlife conflicts by:



❗ Staying alert

�� Checking for tracks, claw marks, or scat

�� Making noise to avoid surprise encounters



Learn more: https://t.co/43DRBQy0zr pic.twitter.com/8WBY5mBUHD