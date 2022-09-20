Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'

The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was "a remarkable man" who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.

Temesgen Tesfatsion was shot to death in the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar, located at 3504 17 Ave. S.E., at about 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Police say the shooter was targeting someone other than Tesfatsion inside the establishment.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tesfatsion's family says he was a victim of "a senseless killing."

"There are not enough words to describe the loving and caring person Temesgen was. Our brother was remarkable in so many ways, he lived his life to the fullest and he touched so many people.

"Those who knew Temesgen remember him as a humble and caring person. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was considered a father figure to his nieces and nephews and thought of by many as a true family man."

The family says he came to Canada in 2019 and was about to become a heavy-duty mechanic – his graduation was expected to take place on Tuesday – with the hopes of bringing his whole family to live in the city.

"Shortly before he died, Temesgen had purchased a plane ticket to travel back home so he could be with his family to celebrate his son's first birthday, whom he had yet to meet, and accompany his family on their trip to their new home in Canada."

Tesfatsion leaves behind a wife, two sons, his mother, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Police say 34-year-old Filimon Asmelash Asfiha is the suspect in the shooting. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

It's not known who the intended target was.