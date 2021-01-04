The family of Andrew Harnett, a Calgary police sergeant who was killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve, has written a tribute.

The statement was released on Monday by Calgary police and mentions how the 37-year-old Hagersville, Ont. and his partner Chelsea were expecting their first child in the summer of 2021.

"He knew the risks of the job and showed up every day regardless," the statement reads in part. "Andrew would have given everything for the police, and he did. He was passionate about his role in the community and participated in many fundraising activities through the Calgary Police Service."

The following statement and photos are being released on behalf of the family of Sgt. Andrew Harnett. #yyc #WeWillRemember pic.twitter.com/wtpBtzCxYL

Harnett was hit and dragged by an SUV that fled after he had pulled it over.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old have been charged with first degree murder.