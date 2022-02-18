Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers

The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.

Melvin Tutty can hardly believe his only son, Michael, is gone — the family said goodbye at a memorial service Friday.

“He’s gone at 42-years-old. He would’ve been 42 on Wednesday the 16th. He was cremated Wednesday the 16th, on his birthday,” said Tutty

A week ago Friday, Michael was walking along a stretch of highway when a vehicle struck and killed him.

“His brain stem was severed. He was hit at the back of the head, and neck. His ribs were broken, his arm was broken, and he laid there all night,” said Tutty

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to a section of Kings Road in Howie Centre, N.S. around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

The family believes Tutty’s body had been lying there for quite some time already.

“I know he was a great guy. I loved him to death,” said Stephanie Tutty, Michael’s sister

The RCMP said Friday their investigation is continuing as evidence comes in.

“I did get a chance to see him before he got cremated on his birthday. I gave him a hug and told him I loved him,” said Stephanie Tutty.

RCMP says no vehicle was found at the scene that showed any evidence of being in a collision, and so far, no arrests have been made.

“As parents, we want the person dealt with who did this to our boy. Man up and admit what you did and come forward,” said Melvin Tutty.

The family says Michael will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who loved his daily walks to Tim Hortons.

They say he didn’t deserve for his life to end the way it did, and so far, without answers.