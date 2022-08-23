Family of doctor brutally killed in India seeks justice, government help

The family of a doctor and mother of three who was brutally killed in India 19 years ago is calling on Ottawa to take action to help with the investigation.

The victim’s son, Vancouver businessman Sanjay Goel, said Tuesday one of the men wanted in connection with the killing is living in Toronto, and police have never acted on an Interpol request to arrest him.

“When you look at other circumstances around the world where Canadians have been in trouble or victims of violence…it appears that there has been greater involvement or response from Canada than in this case,” he said. “My mom contributed an awful lot to her adopted country, and all we’re asking is some help.”

Dr. Asha Goel worked in obstetrics and gynaecology for decades after coming to Canada in the early ‘60s.

Goel said it’s his understanding there are “somewhere close to a hundred children” named after his mother.

“She fought for women’s rights in Canada. She was a staunch defender and advocate for women,” he said. “She was very strong. She was very much the strength in our family. She was very much the person who said ‘It can be done.’”

In 2003, the then-62 year-old was brutally killed on a visit to India. She was staying at her brother’s place when she was found dead.

Her son said prior to her death, there had been a dispute over a family inheritance, which she didn’t want to get involved in. Four men were ultimately charged.

Goel says one of his uncles, who is living in Canada, is also wanted in connection with the case. However, despite an Interpol request to arrest Subhash Agrawal, Goel says no action has been taken.

“There are many things the government could assist with,” he said. “Whether it be cellphone records, other types of banking records…even just to the best of our knowledge, there’s been no formal inquiry, interview.”

The RCMP national headquarters would not say if police are liasing with law enforcement in India to assist with the case. In an email, the police told CTV News they do not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries. They added the Interpol notice is not legally binding.

A special prosecutor has now been appointed to the case in India before a trial is held.

Goel said the family plans to launch a new petition through a website devoted to seeking justice for his mother, asking the Canadian government to take action.

He said he’s forever grateful for his mother’s encouragement, and can-do spirit.

“She was a fervent supporter of all three of her children,” he said. “All we want is the truth.”