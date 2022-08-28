Family of eight displaced after fire near Miramichi, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting a New Brunswick family after a fire near Miramichi.

The extended family of eight, including two children, were displaced on Sunday due to damage from an overnight two-storey house fire on Lloyd Road in the Douglastown area.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, no one was injured in the fire.

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross are assisting the displaced family to purchase necessities like food and clothing, as well as help to find emergency housing. The organization says five of the eight individuals are staying with relatives or friends in the community.