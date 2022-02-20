iHeartRadio

Family of four displaced following house fire in Cocagne, New Brunswick

(Source: Canadian Red Cross)

Four people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Cocagne, N.B., on Sunday.

Officials from the Canadian Red Cross say the fire occurred along the 100 block of Cocagne Road.

Volunteers have assisted two adults and two children with emergency lodging, meals, and other essential items.

There are no reported injuries from the incident.

12