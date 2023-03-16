Family of four, including seven-month-old baby, displaced by house fire in Arisaig, N.S.

A family in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County has been displaced following a house fire early Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Canadian Red Cross says the fire happened at a home along MacDonald Road near the village of Arisaig, N.S., around 4 a.m.

According to the release, an extended family of four, including a seven-month-old baby, have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross says volunteers have helped a woman, her adult daughter and two grandchildren with emergency lodging and purchases, like food and clothing.