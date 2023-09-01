Family of four, two cats and a dog displaced following a basement fire

A family of four with two cats and a dog have been displaced following a basement fire in an east London townhouse.

Damage is estimated at $125,000 after the basement fire.

The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.

Two cats were also rescued from the home, one of which was given oxygen. Both animals are reported to be OK.

Damage was contained to one unit.

In an update, London police said that as of early Friday afternoon Admiral Drive between Wexford and Kipling avenues has been reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight