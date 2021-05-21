Family of geese rescued from NAIT rooftop

A family of geese have been reunited Friday after goslings were stranded on a rooftop.

Local non-profit Wild North helped the baby geese get down from the roof of a building at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) main campus.

The animal charity helped them out so that the reunited family can move to a nearby water source.

One last peek at the goslings. Happy long weekend, everyone! pic.twitter.com/qsj3LxJIAT