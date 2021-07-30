Family of Highland Park victim ask for help piecing together his suspicious death

Those close to a young Calgarian who died under suspicious circumstances last weekend are asking for the public's help.

Manyiel Deng Kiir was dropped off at a northeast hospital early Saturday morning after a confrontation at a nearby home.

A family friend of Kiir says the 20-year-old was a caring person.

"He was a young, energetic man who loved people," Ring Chol said."He finished high school and he was about to go to university."

Police believe Kiir sustained serious injuries in a confrontation that took place at a Highland Park home.

A house in the 100 block of 42 Street N.E. was taped off for most of the day Sunday.

Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in the early hours of the morning, where he later died.

Police have been unable to identify any suspects.

"We would love to know what happened exactly, or why," Chol told CTV News. "We're begging the people who saw something to come out and give this family peace and closure."

Activists say crime has been hitting the South Sudanese community hard, particularly among young men in the city.

Gar believes those crimes are often preventable.

"When we talk about crime prevention, we only talk about it," he said. "But in the end, there are no resources that come back to the community. Youth violence needs to stop, and to stop it we need to step up."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.