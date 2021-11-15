Family of Kendara Ballantyne, 18, found dead in The Pas, continues search for answers

Ceremonies held Saturday in The Pas, Man. marking 50 years since the murder of Helen Betty Osborne hit close to home for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Cree teenager was abducted and brutally murdered near the northern Manitoba town in November 1971.

An inquiry after Osborne’s death exposed failures in the justice system but some feel not enough has changed since then to protect Indigenous women and girls.

For Lorraine Packo, Saturday’s commemoration marking 50 years since Osborne’s death was a difficult reminder of what happened to her niece, 18-year-old Kendara Ballantyne. She was found dead behind the University College of the North in The Pas in August 2019. Packo said family members still don’t know what happened to her.

“And that is one of the reasons why we try to keep that awareness going because I don’t want her case to be another Helen Betty Osborne case,” Packo said.

Osborne, 19, who was from Norway House Cree Nation, was attending high school in The Pas when she was abducted by four men from the streets of the northern Manitoba community and driven to nearby Clearwater Lake where she was brutally killed and left dead in the bush.

Her death exposed racism and indifference towards Indigenous people.

“Helen Betty Osborne’s untimely and horrific abduction and murder was really a catalyst for a lot of the movement that we’re seeing today,” said Renee Kastrukoff, with The Pas Family Resource Centre.

It took 16 years before any justice was delivered and despite recommendations made 30 years ago stemming from Manitoba’s Aboriginal Justice Inquiry, which examined Osborne’s death, advocates feel little has changed.

Kastrukoff said families are still seeking answers in the disappearances of three Indigenous women from the area as well as in Ballantyne’s death.

“We don’t know the circumstances,” said Kastrukoff. “We don’t know if it’s an incident like Helen Betty Osborne’s.”

Ballantyne was reported missing 11 days prior to the discovery of her body.

While the RCMP has so far released few details about the case since she was found, the Mounties confirmed Monday the investigation is ongoing.

“I have to continue and do what we need to do,” Packo said. “Kendara was loved and she was somebody’s daughter. She was our family member.”

Ballantyne’s family continues to raise awareness by gathering on her birthday on Oct. 4, which is the same date as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day in Manitoba. They also hold walks to honour her life each year on Aug. 6, the day her body was discovered more than two years ago.

“I am praying that we will get the answers that we need,” Packo said.

By raising awareness and keeping Ballantyne’s memory alive Packo hopes someone comes forward with information so they can get those answers.