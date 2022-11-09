Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak out

Family and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend.

“It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”

The London Police Service discovered Fawcett early Sunday morning in Gibbons Park.

On Monday, police deemed the incident a homicide and began their investigation.

So far no cause of death has been revealed and no suspects have been arrested.

Stephanie says her uncle was a kind and gentle musician.

“He was the funny uncle, he always would go around and try to make us laugh,” recalls Stephanie. “He would just pick up a guitar and ask us to name that tune.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to raise money to support Fawcett’s young daughter Layla.

“We really appreciate everyone who has reached out to donate and the outpouring of love, it makes this time a little easier," Stephanie says.