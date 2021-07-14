Family of man stabbed to death in Downtown Eastside on Easter pleads for witnesses

The family of a man fatally stabbed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Easter Sunday is joining police in asking for more witnesses to come forward.

Robinson Russ was standing on the south side of West Hastings Street, between Carrall and Abbott streets around 10 p.m. on April 4 when the stabbing occurred, according to Vancouver police.

The 37-year-old had just left an Easter dinner with his extended family, and police said there were dozens of people nearby at the time of the stabbing.

On Wednesday, the slain man's father, Russell Davis, appealed to those potential witnesses directly.

“I’m reaching out to everybody and asking for help so at least I can get some peace,” Davis said in a news release issued by the Vancouver Police Department.

Davis often travelled to Vancouver from his home in Haida Gwaii to spend time with his son, who he described at a news conference Wednesday as "soft-spoken" and "a hard worker."

"It's hard coming down here today, because every time I came to Vancouver, he'd always come to see me," Davis said. "He always told me he loved me, and that meant a lot to me. I miss hearing those words."

Russ grew up in Haida Gwaii, but moved to Vancouver 11 years ago to work in construction. He had two young sons and a stepdaughter, who Davis said have been struggling since their father's death.

Police said they have made "significant progress" in their investigation into Russ's death, but they have so far been unable to identify his killer.

“There are people who know what happened, who can help us solve this case, and help Robinson’s family get some closure,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in the release.

“We need those people to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information about the death of Robinson Russ should call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.