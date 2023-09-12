Family of missing Barrie woman questions police search efforts

The family of a Barrie woman who disappeared three months ago is desperate for answers and questioning whether police are doing enough to find her.

Pictures of Autumn Shaganash remain taped to light posts in the city's downtown as her family holds out hope she will be found.

"We don't want her to be one of the girls that are not found. We want to find her," said Shaganash's cousin Kimberly Moore.

Video surveillance shows the 26-year-old Indigenous woman leaving the family house and meeting with someone on Burton Avenue around 9 p.m. on June 9.

The following day, security footage appears to show Shaganash following a man in the Sunnidale Park area.

"It's not like Autumn to do this," her uncle, Clarence Moore, said. "Autumn would keep in touch with her grandmother, especially her sister and her mother. She's very active on social media, and nothing has happened since June 9."

Barrie police say investigators are working on the case but have no leads on her whereabouts.

"The investigation does remain open and active," said Jennett Mays, Barrie Police Services. "We have numerous investigators that are assigned to this."

Police previously said they aren't ruling out the possibility of human trafficking.

While the police search for clues, the family is pushing for more action, offering a $10,000 reward for information and raising additional funds through a GoFundMe campaign to hire an investigator of their own.

"We want to see if the police are crossing their Ts and dotting their Is and doing a proper investigation," Shaganash's uncle said.

While the search for Shaganash continues, the family urges anyone with information to reach out.