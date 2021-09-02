Family of missing N.B. woman still hopeful for answers five years after her disappearance

Five years after his daughter was first reported missing, Brent Springer is still hopeful someone will come forward with information about her suspicious disappearance.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jami Springer was last seen on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton, N.B. on Aug. 31, 2016. She was reported missing to police four days later.

Brent Springer says a day doesn't go by that she isn't on his mind.

"Not being able to hug Jami leaves us heart broken," he said. "Not being able to share a meal with Jami tears us apart."

Jami Springer’s family hasn't stopped looking for answers.

"We don't need an arrest in this situation. What we need is a location and as much as this hurts, it's specifically, it's even a location of a body," said Brent Springer. "After five years, you wonder if you'll ever get an answer."

Cpl. Han Ouelette with the New Brunswick RCMP says the suspicious disappearance of Jami Springer remains an open and active case, adding no file is ever closed until it is solved.

The RCMP says they continue to receive tips, which investigators look into, however they would not say how recently they've received such leads.

"Any new information could be that one thing that helps move the investigation forward," said Ouelette.

Brent Springer says despite the heartbreak his family has experienced, Jami's memory lives on in her now 10-year-old daughter.

"There's a whole bunch of Jami in her little girl, Mary Jane, and having her in our lives helps fill the void," said Brent Springer.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $12,000 reward for information that leads to Jami Springer's whereabouts.

Brent Springer says his family has a simple message to anyone hesitant to come forward.

"We're asking for them to take a moment and reflect. To take a moment and remember, this could be anyone's family, anyone's daughter and that there is a safe way of reporting credible information," he said.