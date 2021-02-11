Zack Lefave was last seen walking down a road outside Yarmouth in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

His loved ones say they believe someone knows something about Zack's disappearance.

"This whole community is suffering and wanting Zack home and we won't stop until we have him home," said family friend Annette Smith-Rodgerson.

It's been an emotional start to 2021 for Lefave's family and friends as they continue to hold on to hope that he will be found.

"He wished me Happy New Year, and he was happy," said Lefave's grandmother Helen Durkee."I said 'what's so special about this Happy New Year?' And he said 'it's a brand new year,' and that's the last I heard of him."

Durkee says she will never forget that moment with her grandson as he left for the night on New Year's Eve.

The 21-year-old was last seen walking along Highway 334 in Plymouth, N.S., a community just outside of Yarmouth, around 12:30 in the morning on New Year's Day.

His loved ones are still trying to make sense of what happened that night.

"If Zack is able to see this -- by chance -- Zack we want you to know that you're loved so very much, and that we miss you, and we want you home," said his aunt Heather Saulnier. "And I just beg anybody with any information to please come forward."

The family says a reward of $7,000 is being offered for any information that leads to Lefave's whereabouts.

RCMP say the case remains an active missing person investigation.

"This is a very difficult situation and we're pleading with members of the public if they have any information that would assist us in our investigation to come forward," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner.

Lefave's loved ones would like to thank the entire community of Yarmouth and surrounding areas for their support as they navigate through this difficult time.

"I never had a very big friend group to begin with and I hung out with Zack every single day," said his friend Kerren Pictou."I could tell him anything, he listened to me like a brother, he got me, he understood."

Mackenzie Roberts is Lefave's cousin.

"I miss him so much," Roberts said. "I love him and I don't know what to do without him."

The community and the family is comforting each other as they wait for answers -- and pray -- for Zack Lefave to come home.