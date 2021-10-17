Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts

The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.

Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He was last seen in the Avro Circle area in the east end. An extensive police search is underway with the help of volunteers.

"We love you, everyone here loves you ... just come home," said Becky O'Grady, Brett O'Grady's wife.

O'Grady's father told CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron that the family is offering the reward as the search continues.

In a press release, Ottawa police described him as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-8 (173cm) tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a purple wolf logo, dark jeans, and navy blue shoes. He was also believed to be riding a red and black Pure Fix bicycle.

Police said early Sunday afternoon that members of the emergency services unit were deployed Friday evening to aid in the search, after police received some investigative leads. The search was focused on a wooded area near the Aviation Parkway and the Ottawa River.

"We just need help from the community to see if anyone has seen him, if anyone has any leads," said Becky O'Grady.

Family and friends set up a command centre at O'Grady's home, and groups were sent out across the city to hand out flyers and pictures of the missing 35-year-old.

"So many people here, maybe up to 100 people here yesterday and again today, just getting directions from Mike on where to go," said Gordon O'Grady, Brett's father. "They handed out 2,600 fliers yesterday and we're broadening it more east and west in and outside of the city."

O'Grady's family say they just want Brett to come home, "No questions asked."

"We're just lost as to why he would do this and where he could possibly be," said Gordon O'Grady.

"We just want you to come home, we love you, everyone here loves you. Just come home," said Becky O'Grady.

Emergency responders set up Sunday in the area of Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, Polaris Avenue, the Ottawa River and the Aviation Parkway as the search continues. The police operation includes water and shoreline searches and the use of a drone.

O'Grady works for Ottawa tech giant Shopify. In a statement, a company spokesperson said they are hoping he will be found safe.

"We are deeply concerned to hear that Brett has been reported missing by his family and we are hopeful for his safe return. We are doing all we can to support in the search effort and urge anyone with information to please contact the Ottawa police," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Brett O’Grady is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca