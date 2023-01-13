Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences

Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years.

News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.

“We're supposed to have 60 full-time nursing staff at the regional emergency department and we have somewhere between 15 and 17 of those positions filled,” said Fraser.

Fraser was not on duty on Dec. 30, 2022, the night 67-year-old Charlene Snow died of fluid build-up in her heart, after waiting seven hours in the ER with jaw pain and flu-like symptoms.

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians published an open letter to the federal health minister on Friday saying keeping patients waiting for long periods of time in ER's will cause unnecessary deaths.

“This is not new and it is going to happen again if we don't make major changes and soon,” said Fraser.

Since going public about her mother-in-law's experience, Katherine Snow has heard and read more than 600 stories from people who wanted to share their own troubles.

“I wish it didn't have to be her. I really wish it didn't have to be her, but that her death won't be in vain and maybe we can get something done. But truly, it does make me scared for health care when I received such an overwhelming response,” said Snow.

Snow says she's also been contacted by health professionals working inside emergency departments across the Maritimes.

“They thanked me for providing outlet and a spot for their voice,” said Snow.

Nova Scotia Health says it has conducted an initial review of the patient’s circumstances and a formal review is underway.