Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help

The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.

“We know that there are people out there who have answers for what happened to Gregory because people just don’t go missing like that,” said William Cope, Gregory’s brother.

Police found Gregory’s body on Feb. 27 inside a home in Battleford that had been destroyed by fire, six days after he was reported missing. The 27th Street West home had burned on Feb. 18, according to RCMP. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cope, who lives in Red Deer, says he found out his brother was reported missing from one of his friends in North Battleford, where their family grew up.

They started a GoFundMe to raise money for the search for Gregory. Now that his body has been found, they’re hoping to use any money they raise to set up a trust fund for Gregory’s two children, Josh and Zeus.

Cope says he never had any indication that his brother was mixed up in anything dangerous. Cope says his brother loved spending time with his two boys, playing video games, and collecting swords and knives.

The police haven’t shared much information yet, and the family has a while to wait for the coroner to determine the cause of death, says Cope, but he hopes they won’t have to wait that long before someone comes forward with information.

There must be someone out there who knows how Gregory’s body ended up in Battleford, Cope said.

“He was living in North Battleford and his body was found in Battleford, but he had no vehicle and no access to a vehicle. That’s a six, six and a half kilometre walk,” he said.

Cope hopes that anyone who may have seen his brother around the time of his disappearance, or knows any information about the circumstances of his death will come forward to the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“I know all of us, for our sake, want to see justice.”