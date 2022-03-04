Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest

A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.

"Initially she was in an induced coma for 10 days, she suffered serious brain trauma," said brother Matthew Boutros. "She still has paralysis in her throat and her vocal cords."

Summers was struck while crossing the street on Meadowlands Drive near Orkney Private on Feb. 13.

Police are still looking to identify the driver involved and have released photos of a vehicle of interest that's believed to be a 2006-2011 two-door black Honda Civic that likely has damage to the front end and windshield.

Boutros said while his sister has a long way to go in her recovery, she's making strides every day.

"She's surprising all the doctors and surgeons and the family, we're all shocked at how well she's recovering right now and so quickly."

Colleen Salinas has put up flyers with pictures of the vehicle of interest around the neighbourhood. Her daughter was with Summers when she was struck.

"There's no way the driver is unaware that they hit somebody and the scene itself with the Valentine's, they were scattered everywhere," Salinas said. "The main goal for these two girls was to get Valentine's and in the end not only did that not happen but they have suffered greatly because of this."

Salinas says her daughter has also been traumatized by the incident.

"I'm just trying to get the word out there, rallying behind Serene and supporting her family so they can focus on her and also getting justice for both my daughter and Serene whose lives have changed dramatically because of this incident."

Summers' brother has launched a GoFundMe page and says they're grateful for the support they've received.

"We just want to thank everybody for their continual wishes of healing and beautiful prayers toward Serene, we really appreciate it," Boutros said.

While they focus on Summers' recovery, they also want the driver to turn themselves in and for people with information to come forward to police.

"If you know anything that could lead to a potential arrest or if the person is listening right now we, the family, does beg you to please step forward and give us anything that you know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police collisions investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS) or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.