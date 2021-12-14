Family of Peg's Kitchen owner speaks about mental health after severe fall

Warning: This story deals with themes that some might find upsetting

The family of a Regina business owner is speaking out about the prevalence of mental illness and the need for support after she sustained severe injuries from a fall.

Peg Leippi, who co-owns Peg’s Kitchen -- a staple of the Regina business community -- with her husband Vern, has dealt with depression for years, according to her daughter-in-law.

Alyssa Leippi told CTV News that, despite seeking mental health supports, Peg attempted to take her own life on Saturday morning.

“Anyone who had ever met my mother-in-law, seen her or come into the store, she was always happy,” she said. “She brightened everyone's day, she would make a joke, and no one would know she was struggling.”

Alyssa said she wants others who may be struggling to know they’re not alone. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses took its toll on Peg, as restrictions for restaurants came and went in multiple forms over the last 18 months.

“We did experience a financial blow in October, that did push a little harder on her,” Alyssa said.

“She struggled to come out of that.”

Peg suffered a broken clavicle, scapula, multiple broken vertebrae, bruised lungs, a broken pelvis and severe trauma to her lower back.

Her family said doctors advised that the injuries will likely result in paralysis from the chest down.

“We are blessed that she is still alive, we are grateful that she is still with us, however, she has a very long road to recovery ahead of her,” Alyssa said.

The biggest concern as the family looks to the future is making accessibility renovations to Peg’s home. The transition is expected to be expensive, and Alyssa started a GoFundMe page. As of Tuesday evening, the page had raised more than $30,000.

“Peg and Vern have been such a part of the community for so long,” Alyssa said.

“It’s really nice to now see how much they mean to the community.”

----

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.