Family of possible drowning victim at Sandpoint Beach hoping for more answers

The family of a possible drowning victim in Windsor say the last few days have been extremely difficult.

The family says they were expecting to meet with police and are hoping to get more answers about the search over the coming days.

Officers were called to a person in distress around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after he was reportedly swimming near Sandpoint Beach.

Police say crews were searching for a man in his early 20s.

The man’s sister Esraa Ali tells CTV News he was the core of the family.

“He’s not only a brother to me, he’s the core of the house the one who takes care of everything,” says Ali. “All the family depends on this, Abdullah our brother.”

The water rescue turned into a search mission on Lake St. Clair.

Two OPP vessels were searching the water near Sandpoint Beach over the long weekend.

The U.S. Coast guard also assisted with the mission.

With files from CTV's Angelo Aversa.