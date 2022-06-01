Family of raccoons become internet sensation
An Ontario woman has racked up more than 6.1 million views on her TikTok video 'Trash pandas invade.'
Meg Lizabet is a jewelry designer and goldsmith who lives in Toronto but is getting a lot of attention online for a different reason.
When a family of raccoons broke into her kitchen and got into her pantry, she got it all on video.
Lizabet told CTV News she recorded the video Monday night.
The start of the video shows a raccoon opening her pantry door right beside a sliding glass door that is partially opened.
After she gets it to leave, she gets quite an adorable surprise when she looks inside the cupboard – a baby raccoon sitting inside a plastic container half full of dog food staring back at her.
The video shows her closing the lid on the tiny creature and placing it outside on her deck.
Despite removing the top of the container, the little animal is in no hurry to leave its treasure trove of snacks.
Lizabet posted two videos on her TikTok account afterward showing a mother and two babies happily reunited and blissfully unaware they have become internet famous.
-
-
The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV OttawaThe CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.
-
Former Ottawa police chief to speak publicly for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'Peter Sloly is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary committee looking at possibly expanding the federal jurisdiction of security in the parliamentary precinct.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionPolling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Sudbury man to release his second video gameChris LaRue is getting ready to release a spinoff of his video game Tall Poppy sometime this year.
-
Man dead after worksite incident in CaledonOne person is dead after a worksite incident in Caledon Wednesday.
-
North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public placesMagan Pringle says her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter almost picked up a used needle at a public beach in North Bay.
-
'It’s vindicating': B.C. man to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuryMore than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, a B.C. man has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer at Mass Casualty Commission seeks rule change to allow all questioningThe Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a round table to a handful of attendees.