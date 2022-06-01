Family of raccoons become internet sensation

An Ontario woman has racked up more than 6.1 million views on her TikTok video 'Trash pandas invade.'

Meg Lizabet is a jewelry designer and goldsmith who lives in Toronto but is getting a lot of attention online for a different reason.

When a family of raccoons broke into her kitchen and got into her pantry, she got it all on video.

Lizabet told CTV News she recorded the video Monday night.

The start of the video shows a raccoon opening her pantry door right beside a sliding glass door that is partially opened.

After she gets it to leave, she gets quite an adorable surprise when she looks inside the cupboard – a baby raccoon sitting inside a plastic container half full of dog food staring back at her.

The video shows her closing the lid on the tiny creature and placing it outside on her deck.

Despite removing the top of the container, the little animal is in no hurry to leave its treasure trove of snacks.

Lizabet posted two videos on her TikTok account afterward showing a mother and two babies happily reunited and blissfully unaware they have become internet famous.