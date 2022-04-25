Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street

The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says his death is made more tragic because he always seemed to be doing his best to help others — even though he lived on the street.

"Shedane was a very kind and loving soul. He'd give his shirt off his back for someone," Pauline Favel told CTV News in a phone interview Monday afternoon.

"Even though he was on the street he helped people. So that's what my daughter and his siblings are struggling with because he didn't harm anybody."

Her grandson, Shedane Favel, waved down a police officer around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

He told the officer he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

"While he was on the streets, if somebody needed something, he would go to the Friendship Centre and ask for help, or if they just needed help to get up off the ground or help to cover up," Pauline said.

Three teen boys were arrested later in the day and charged in his death.

The three accused are aged 13, 14 and 16. They appeared in court Monday morning.

"He didn't deserve to be shot," Pauline said.

"We just don't understand why."

Pauline said Shedane's mother is "inconsolable" as she and the rest of the family try to come to terms with his death.

"She's crying all the time. She lost her baby boy," Pauline said.

"Choosing a casket and all of that, it's just horrible for her."

As part of Shedane's funeral arrangements, the family is hoping to give people who knew him from his time living homeless a chance to pay their respects.

"His street friends and people that he was in contact with … we're going to try to do that."

His body will then be moved to his home community of Île-à-la-Crosse, where Pauline fondly remembers a time when Shedane spent six months living with her in his mid-twenties.

"First thing in the morning he would do his chores, do the dishes and help clean the trailer," she said.

"He was very kind and loving."

In an update sent to media early Monday afternoon, SPS said a robbery involving a gun took place in the area before Shedane was shot.

The alleged victim was riding a bicycle and was able to flee the area, SPS said.

They are hoping he or anyone else with information will come forward.