Family of Sonya Cywink offer additional 10k reward for information: Elgin OPP

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the family of Sonya Cywink will continue to offer an additional $10,000 to an existing $50,000 reward from the Government of Ontario for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her homicide, Thursday.

Monday August 30 will mark 27-years since the discovery of Sonya's body at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site of Canada, located near Iona, in Elgin County, Ont.

OPP constable Troy Carlsonsay says she was last seen alive in London near the intersection of Dundas Street and Lyle Street at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

Cywink was originally from the Whitefish River First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island. At the time of her death she was living in the east end of London, police say.

Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, OPP Criminal investigative Branch is urging anyone with information to step forward.

"Someone out there knows something about this case, even the smallest detail could help. We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. We certainly want to solve this homicide and bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family."

Investigators are asking that any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the death of Sonya CYWINK to contact the Director of Criminal Investigation Services, Ontario Provincial Police at 1 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).