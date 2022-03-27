Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's family, the last month has been agonizing.
“I wouldn't wish this on any other parent cause there's nothing worse than not knowing where your child is when you lay down at night, it's terrible,” said Theresa Gray, Marsman’s mother.
The 16-year-old hasn't been seen since the week of Feb. 21. He was reported missing on March 4.
Gray said her son doesn't drive or have ID, but does have a phone. Still, messages have gone unanswered.
His social media has been silent.
“It's just not Devon's character,” said Gray.
Halifax Regional Police have previously said there's no information to suggest foul play.
His family questions what information police do have.
They've been in contact with police but say officers haven't shared much.
“It's just hard, cause you really don't have the answers,” said Gray.
The family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, and for anyone who might be with him, to send him home.
“We want him home and we miss him. And we love him. You know if somebody has him, or whatever the case may be, let him go. Let him come back home,” she said.
