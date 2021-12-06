Family of three identified as victims in Strong Township house fire

Police have identified the three victims in the Nov. 29 house fire in Strong Township, near Sundridge.

The three victims share the same last name, Fraser: 47-year-old Chris, 45-year-old Emily, and 11-year-old Kelly.

It happened last Monday around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters from South River Machar and Magnetawan assisted the Sundridge Strong fire department at the residential blaze on Robins Road.

Chris was a municipal law enforcement officer for the town. His wife and daughter perished with him in the fire.

"Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious however the cause and origin of the fire is (sic) still under investigation by the (Ontario Fire Marshal)," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Dec. 6.

Strong Township posted about the loss of the employee on its Facebook page saying "Chris was a big man with an even bigger heart. He was always ready to help and prepared to do whatever he could for those around him both professionally and personally. Chris was truly dedicated to his family, always caring for and leading them…Chris will be deeply missed at the township, a one of a kind that will never be replaced."