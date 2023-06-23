Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit

A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.

Two-year-old Waylon Saunders fell into a pool on Jan. 24 but was pulled from the water after spending nearly five minutes submerged.

He was rushed to a London, Ont. hospital where he stayed for two weeks, but has since been released.

Paula Maness is among five other defendants named in the civil suit.

In February she was charged by OPP with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The allegations in the civil suit have not yet been proven in court.