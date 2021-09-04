Family of Trina Hunt offers support to family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera

Trina Hunt’s sister-in-law says she’s been offering advice and support to the family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera.

The 40-year-old mother was last seen by her husband on the evening of Aug. 28, when she left their Langley, B.C., home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue. It is unclear where Onotera was headed at that time. The next day, her mother reported her missing.

Jennifer Ibbott, the sister-in-law of Port Moody woman Trina Hunt, who mysteriously went missing back in January, says the family is paying forward all the support they’ve received.

“We want to give back,” Ibbott said.

Hunt’s remains were later found near Hope B.C. in late March, and her case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ibbott, who is married to Trina Hunt’s brother Brad, says families of other people who have gone missing reached out after Trina disappeared. She feels it’s their turn to lend a helping hand.

“We had other families reach out to us,” she said. “Ryan Shtuka’s family reached out to us. Ben Kilmer’s family reached out to us, to walk us through their grief, their processes, so we thought this was the perfect opportunity to reach out to Naomi’s family.”

Ibbott says she’s been in contact with Onotera’s sister and best friend.

"It's awful,” Ibbott said. “It's so traumatic. You lose your brain. You can’t think. You honestly don't know what to do. You need outside people to come in and guide.”

Onotera is the mother of an 18-month-old girl. She is also a teacher at Surrey’s Katzie Elementary School.

Over the past week, friends and other community members have been putting up posters. Several social media groups have also been started to help organize searches.

The Langley RCMP serious crimes unit is leading the investigation. However, the detachment says it doesn’t suspect foul play at this time. Since Onotera has been missing for several days, her case is now being investigated by officers who are dedicated to it.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone in the area with surveillance or dashboard cameras. Specifically, they're looking for video captured between 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Anyone with video or more information is asked to leave a message with their contact information on the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.

The RCMP said it believes Onotera was wearing black "stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom" at the time of her disappearance, as well as a black T-shirt.

She's been described as 5'9" and about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad