The family of a man who was killed at a home in Kelowna, B.C., is appealing for anyone with information to speak with police investigating the 2009 homicide.

Paulina Pekova says the holiday season is particularly difficult without her brother Joseph Pek, who was 38.

She says Pek was a talented musician and athlete as well as a kind and gentle uncle to his two nephews.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his stabbing death outside a Kelowna home.

Peklova says Pek had a history with drugs and crime following multiple traumas that led him to addiction as a way to cope with his pain.

She says her younger brother was “loved beyond measure” and the two shared a deep bond.

“On Oct. 20, 2009, there were people at that house gathering who saw what happened, who know and can definitively prove who stabbed my brother.”

She says maybe some witnesses are now parents themselves and can understand the grief the family has endured.

Insp. Kent Lowe of the Kelowna RCMP detachment says police believe there are people who know what happened to Pek.

“His family deserves answers, and we are asking you to come forward now.”

RCMP say officers responded to a 911 call and found Pek dead near the side of a house.

Specific details of the case are not being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.