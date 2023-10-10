Family pet dies in Essa Township house fire that caused $800K in damage

A house fire in Essa Township that caused roughly $800,000 in damages took emergency crews several hours to get under control and claimed the life of a family pet.

The fire broke out at the house on 9th Line in Cookstown near Highway 89 late Tuesday morning and was "wind-driven," said Essa Township Fire Chief Doug Burgin.

While no injuries were reported, the fire chief tells CTV News a dog died in the fire.

He added that the Ontario Fire Marshal was notified but likely won't be attending to investigate.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it isn't considered suspicious.