Family pleads for information on Ottawa woman missing for 40 years

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen more than 40 years ago.

Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen in Ottawa in July 1980. On Thursday, Wyman's birthday, police issued "age progressed sketches" prepared by the Ontario Provincial Police of the now 63-year-old.

Police say her family never stopped searching for Wyman, and it's been 40 years since she spoke to any of her siblings.

"Dale is deeply missed by her brother and two sisters. Our hearts hold an empty space for her and we pray and hope that someone may remember her in any way," said Wyman's sister Brenda Larche.

In 1980, Wyman was 22 and living with her family on Washington Avenue in what was then the city of Vanier. Police say Wyman told some family members she was thinking of leaving home.

On July 16, 1980, Wyman left the family home with her suitcase at 11:45 a.m., hailed a taxi and proceeded to the Voyageur bus station on Catherine Street. Wyman did not tell family members where she was going.

Police say investigators spoke to the only witness at the time, the taxi driver that drove Wyman to the bus station. Police say he advised that Wyman mentioned to him that she was not sure where she was going, perhaps Toronto or Montreal.

The taxi driver observed Wyman speaking to two other young adults inside the bus terminal.

"This is the last time anyone in Ottawa heard or heard from Dale," said police in a statement.

Police say they have received tips over the years that Wyman may have been in Alberta in 1991 and in the Toronto area in 1992. Her family believes that she may have been in Saskatchewan or Alberta at some times.

At the time of her disappearance, Wyman was described as a white female, 5'5", 150 lbs, with long brown hair and blue eyes. Wyman sometimes went by the first name of Nancy or Gail.

"Please help us to resolve this and find some peace and closure. Thank you. And God Bless for any tips brought forward,” Larche, Wyman’s sister, said in the release.

In a video message released by police, Larche added, "Our hearts are with you today, Dale. Happy Birthday, we love you!"

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dale Nancy Wyman is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.