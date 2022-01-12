Family pleads for return of urn taken during southwest Calgary break-in
Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a white and gold urn stolen from a southwest home over the holidays.
Between Dec. 23 and 27, 2021, someone broke a residence in the 0-100 block of Aspen Acres Link S.W., while the homeowners were away.
When they returned, the homeowners discovered their black 2012 Kia Sportage SUV had been stolen, along with a number of items from their home, including jewelry and an urn containing the ashes of a family member.
"The loss of the urn has been devastating for the family involved and we are asking anyone with information of its whereabouts to please contact police," read a release.
"The urn is described as white with gold trim."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Low vaccination rates for children in Southern AlbertaAs COVID-19 cases continue to climb, doctors and other Lethbridge residents are asking those who haven't vaccinated their children to do so to help protect them and everyone else.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.