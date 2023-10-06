Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66

Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Edward Cameron Berry was last seen leaving his residence in the 900 block of 18A Street N.W. around 2:45 p.m., according to a Friday news release.

Berry has a medical condition and his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as 5’5” tall (165 centimetres) and approximately 150 pounds (68 kilograms) with brown eyes and white hair.

Berry was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Berry’s location to call 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.