Family, police look for Bradford teen missing
Family and police are worried about the well-being of a Bradford teen not seen since Monday evening.
According to South Simcoe Police, 14-year-old Shyla Stephenson was last seen leaving her home on foot in the area of Summeryln Trail and Blue Dasher Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Shyla is described as mixed-race, Southeast Asia and Black, 5'3", weighing 90lbs with a thin build and shoulder-length curly black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black TNA winter jacket, black leggings, black and red Air Jordan shoes, army green Champion backpack and was carrying a "Build-a-Bear" type teddy bear.
Shyla has her left nostril pierced with a white diamond and also wears a 24k gold necklace with the name Shyla.
Anyone with information about Shyla's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
