Family rallies outside Windsor city hall in solidarity with Iranian protestors

Around 5 p.m. on a Wednesday evening, many families are getting ready to gather around the dinner table — but Iranian-Canadian Roshi Azami-Rostkowicz, her three daughters and husband, could be found marching outside Windsor City Hall.

“Women! Life! Freedom,” the Rostkowicz family chants, waving signs and garnering honks from cars driving past on City Hall Square.

Across the world, protests have swept across Iran as calls for women’s rights have grown louder following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, died in police custody after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Her name, written across one of the signs held by the Rostkowicz family Wednesday night.

“This is becoming a revolution,” says Roshi Azami-Rostkowicz.

“There’s men and women being killed as women stand up because they don’t want to be told whether to wear a hijab.

“They want to make a choice,” she says.

Iran Human Rights, an organization following the unrest, says over 200 civilians have been killed in clashes with law enforcement.

Azami-Rostkowicz says people need to pay attention.

“This is not what life is. There’s got to be something done about this,” she says.

“[We’re] just doing a small portion.”

She says the nationwide protests remind her of the Iranian Revolution of the late 1970s, which led to her immigration to Canada.

“So I’m passionate,” she says.

Next Wednesday, Azami-Rostkowicz plans to hold a rally of the same style in LaSalle.

Hoping more are inspired to join her and her family.