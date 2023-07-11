iHeartRadio

Man missing for nearly two weeks found safe


An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.

A Manitoba man who has been missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe.

Manitoba RCMP said on Wednesday that the 29-year-old man, who is from Kinosao Sipi First Nation , was located.

He was last seen on June 30.

RCMP thanked the public for their help.

