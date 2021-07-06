Family rescued by RCMP officers after fleeing bear near Victoria

Mounties on Vancouver Island are reminding hikers to be prepared for wildlife encounters after a family became lost while fleeing a black bear.

The incident happened Saturday, when members of the West Shore RCMP’s bike unit happened to be conducting search and rescue training in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park.

The officers came upon a family of four, including two small children, who were in distress after a bear encounter prompted them to flee and become lost in the park.

The officers ensured the bear had left the area before taking a photo with the family and escorting them back to their vehicle, police said.

Mounties are reminding hikers to: