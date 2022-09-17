Family reunited with dog after fire destroyed home

Greater Sudbury police and fire services were called to the scene of a house fire in Estaire, in the southern outskirts of the city, Saturday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, with Sudbury fire services, told CTV News the home was lost and two people are now displaced.

"There are no injuries to report," said Oshell.

The incident took place on Estaire Road before 9 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, but the home is completely destroyed.

The family's dog, Ripple, was found and given oxygen.

"He was happy to be reunited with everyone," Oshell said in a tweet.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, but it is not considered suspicious, Oshell said.