Family says London, Ont. teen who died of COVID-19 had no underlying conditions
The London teen who died of COVID-19 has been identified by family as Owen Brandies.
Brandice Arquette tells CTV News London her brother died Tuesday evening from COVID-19.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported the death on Thursday.
Arquette says she has spoken to the coroner, who confirmed he had no underlying or pre-existing conditions.
Officials have said he was admitted to hospital in respiratory distress and died the same day.
Brandies is the youngest COVID-19-related death in the Middlesex-London region to date.
Previously, 19-year-old Yassin Dabeh, who died in January, was the youngest death in the region related to the pandemic.
During a virtual media briefing Thursday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie called the death tragic.
"It's a major loss to our community, and a sign that COVID is not going to respect previous boundaries, particularly with the new variants of concern."
He also confirmed that other members of Brandies' family were also infected.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the family.